Senate backlash on pandemic aid sets up September stopgap fight

If coronavirus relief talks are at a stalemate, as top administration officials and Democrats said this week, it may be a divided Senate GOP that set the first dominoes tumbling.

And it may take the threat of a partial government shutdown next month to get things back on track.

The next deadline to force action is Sept. 30, when Congress has to pass a continuing resolution to keep federal agencies operating at least through the November elections. Combining stopgap funds and pandemic relief into one bill could be a less painful vote for Republicans than separate votes on each.

"I think it would be better for Republicans, instead of taking two expensive votes, to take one expensive vote and make it a little more convoluted with the [continuing resolution]," said a GOP lobbyist who asked for anonymity in order to speak candidly. "Do a bunch of COVID stuff on a CR and call it a day."

Senate Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Chairman Roy Blunt, R-Mo., who helped write a major piece of the Senate GOP’s $1 trillion series of relief measures, told reporters Wednesday it was likely that negotiations bleed into the stopgap funding talks after Labor Day.