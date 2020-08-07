Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Friday that she and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer aren't being unreasonable in coronavirus negotiations, even as the White House has threatened to end the talks and go it alone due to Democrats' alleged intransigence.

“No, we haven’t overplayed our hand," Pelosi said Friday on MSNBC. "We are not overplaying our hand when we’re factually presenting what our needs are for our families, for our teachers, for our schools, for ending the virus.”

At a press conference Friday, Pelosi and Schumer said Democrats have made a major concession by offering to cut the size of their $3.4 trillion package that passed the House by some $1 trillion. That could be achieved, Pelosi said, in part by shortening the amount of time certain benefits might be available.

But Pelosi said White House officials rejected that offer, which would be at least $1 trillion above the Republicans' starting point. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that was a "nonstarter" as he walked into a hastily-scheduled meeting in Pelosi's office Friday.

That the meeting between Democratic leaders, Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was taking place at all Friday was a sign of life in the relief negotiations, however. As of late Thursday, there were doubts another in-person meeting would occur and White House aides were already drawing up plans for executive orders on unemployment insurance, eviction protections, student debt and a payroll tax suspension.