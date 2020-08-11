Shaheen asks for watchdog probe into Census Bureau schedule

The ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations Subcommittee pushed Monday for an investigation into the decision to cut off census counting a month early, arguing that the administration had meddled in the plan for political gain.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a letter Monday to the Commerce Department Office of Inspector General that the Census Bureau may fail to count many people with its new end date of Sept. 30. The bureau had planned to conduct the count from Aug. 11 to Oct. 31, but said last month it would end the count on Sept. 30 to comply with a statutory deadline to complete all its work by Dec. 31.

“I believe that this deviation in schedule is driven not by expert opinions of career Census Bureau employees but by external pressure from the White House and the Department of Commerce for perceived political gain,” Shaheen wrote.

The letter cites previous statements by Census Bureau officials that the agency couldn't complete the process by the existing statutory deadline. For months, career officials have told reporters that the agency could no longer meet that Dec. 31 deadline.