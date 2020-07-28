Trump’s census memo puts some Republicans in Catch-22

President Donald Trump’s memorandum to exclude undocumented immigrants from congressional apportionment may be bittersweet to dozens of Hill Republicans — it’s been a party priority for years but may hurt the states they represent.

More than 40 Republicans in the House and four in the Senate represent the three largest states likely to be affected by the memo: California, Texas and Florida. Those states have more than 4.5 million undocumented immigrants, according to the most recently available Pew Research Center estimate, and could stand to lose congressional seats or not gain enough after the 2021 reapportionment.

“In essence, to the extent that voting representation is determined by people that are here out of status, it’s sort of a Catch-22, because it would hurt Florida to the extent we have [undocumented immigrants], but at the same time it dilutes the representation of people that are here legally and eligible to vote,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in an interview.

When Trump issued the memorandum last week, he argued that including undocumented immigrants in the apportionment count dilutes the representation of citizens.

“Just as we do not give political power to people who are here temporarily, we should not give political power to people who should not be here at all,” Trump said in a statement.