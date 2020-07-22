Trump immigrant memo may cast ‘long shadow’ over census

Activists and civil rights groups have spent more than a year quelling immigrant communities’ fears around the census — only to have President Donald Trump issue a memorandum to exclude undocumented immigrants from census results.

That has caused simmering concerns about the politicization of the census process to boil over for civil rights groups and congressional Democrats. House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney said she plans to hold an emergency hearing on the memorandum next week.

“Taking this step right in the middle of the ongoing Census is particularly egregious and sinister because it appears purposefully designed to depress the count, deter people from filling out their forms, and corrupt the democratic processes on which our nation is founded,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

Tuesday’s memorandum has already attracted legal scrutiny. On Wednesday, a Maryland federal judge ruled that litigants challenging Trump’s order last year to collect citizenship information could add the memo to their suit.

Census results don’t just determine how many of the 435 House seats each state gets. They guide more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually and guide thousands of decisions made by businesses and state and local governments.