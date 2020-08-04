Census Bureau to halt counting efforts a month early

The Census Bureau said it will cut short its counting efforts by a full month, a move experts say risks a massive undercount of immigrants, minorities, rural residents and other hard-to-count groups.

The agency had planned to conduct its largest operation — 500,000 or more staff knocking on the doors of households that haven't completed the census questionnaire — from now through October, and delay the delivery of results to March. However, the agency will now stop counting on Sept. 30 to meet its original Dec. 31 deadline, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a Monday night statement.

“The Census Bureau’s new plan reflects our continued commitment to conduct a complete count, provide accurate apportionment data, and protect the health and safety of the public and our workforce,” Dillingham said.

Congressional Democrats and advocacy groups have said the administration stands to gain politically by cutting the count short. It would allow President Donald Trump to pursue his attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment figures, even if he loses reelection in November, they said.

“I am concerned that the administration is seeking to rush the process and sacrifice the accuracy of the census for political gain, that the president's intent is to have all of this done before he leaves office, so that he can do what I believe is an illegal action,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said while chairing a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing last week.