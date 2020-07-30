House would overturn Trump’s transgender ban in military

The House is likely to adopt an amendment this week that would effectively overturn the Trump administration’s severe restrictions on transgender people serving openly in the U.S. military.

The amendment, by Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California, is up for consideration as the House debates the fiscal 2021 Defense spending bill. It would block the use of the bill's funds to implement a policy issued last year that would bar transgender people from joining the military and even keep some transgender people who are already serving from staying in. The policy permits waivers, but those have been virtually nonexistent, the administration’s critics have said.

[Lawmakers blast Trump plans to withdraw troops from Germany]

“The military has granted only one waiver to a transgender servicemember, exposing the President’s discriminatory policy for what it is — a virtual ban on military service by brave transgender Americans,” Speier, chairwoman of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee, said in a statement to CQ Roll Call. “My amendment will put a stop to this egregious policy.”

The House adopted an amendment to its defense authorization bill last year that would have blocked the ban, but senators succeeded in stripping it out of the final version of the bill.