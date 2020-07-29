Lawmakers blast Trump plans to withdraw troops from Germany

The U.S. will begin pulling 12,000 troops, thousands more than previously disclosed, out of Germany within the next few weeks as part of a troop reduction effort that has been widely criticized by lawmakers, including members of President Donald Trump's own party.

The move, announced Wednesday by Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, comes as the Pentagon looks to deter Russian aggression on Europe’s eastern border and make good on Trump’s threats to punish Germany for a perceived lack of military spending.

The military plans to move 5,600 troops currently in Germany elsewhere within NATO, including to Poland and the Black Sea region. Another 6,400 troops will return to the United States before beginning rotational deployments elsewhere.

Early estimates put the cost of the move in the “single-digit billions,” Pentagon officials said.

In Congress, opposition to the planned reduction of troops has been fierce on both sides of the aisle, and Wednesday’s announcement provoked a volley of harsh statements from lawmakers in both chambers.