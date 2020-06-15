Supreme Court’s LGBT decision could shake up other laws and lawsuits

The Supreme Court’s decision Monday that backed LGBT employment rights will reverberate through ongoing legislative and legal fights about anti-discrimination provisions in other federal laws and Trump administration policies — and in fights yet to come.

Take the Trump administration rule, finalized just on Friday, under which sexual orientation would no longer be covered by a provision of the 2010 health care law that prohibits discrimination based on sex.

Civil rights groups such as Lambda Legal are all but certain to cite Monday’s Supreme Court decision in their forthcoming challenges to that new rule. The high court decided, 6-3, that firing someone merely for being gay or transgender is discrimination based on “sex” in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“It’s hard to overstate how much this administration has staked its anti-LGB-and-especially-T agenda on its misreading of Title VII,” Joshua Block, a litigator at the ACLU's LGBT Project, tweeted immediately after the decision. “It’s now an achilles heel in built into almost every terrible regulation and enforcement action for past 4 years.”

And the groups expressed confidence that approach gives them powerful ammunition in that challenge and others, including an ongoing lawsuit on the Trump administration’s transgender military ban.