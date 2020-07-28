The Trump administration said Tuesday it will reject any new applications for the Obama-era program that shields immigrants unlawfully brought to the U.S. as children as it conducts a "comprehensive review" of the program and how to end it.

During a call with reporters, a White House official said current beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will receive yearlong renewals that will protect them against deportation and allow them to work in the U.S.

“The administration's next acts on DACA will be on the basis of the comprehensive review of the substantive, legal and legal policy justifications offered for winding down the program. Obviously, to do this correctly and thoughtfully, the review will have to take time," according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a call arranged by the White House.

The official did not say how long the review might take.

The Department of Homeland Security followed up on the call by issuing a memo confirming it would only renew deportation protections for current DACA recipients, often referred to as “Dreamers,” and for a one-year renewal instead of the usual two.