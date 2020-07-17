The Trump administration must resume accepting new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and comply with a recent Supreme Court Court ruling, a federal judge ordered Friday.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm of the District of Maryland said his order “restores the DACA policy to its pre-September 5, 2017 status,” a reference to the day the Trump administration announced the president would rescind the program.

Grimm’s ruling comes nearly a month after the Supreme Court ruled that the White House’s effort to end the Obama-era program ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act. The high court pointed out that it was not ruling on whether DACA is a sound policy, only whether the government had a reasoned explanation for rescinding it.

DACA has given roughly 700,000 immigrants, unlawfully brought to this country as children, the ability to work and live in the United States without fear of deportation. In its decision, the Supreme Court ordered the government to begin processing new DACA applications. However, immigration attorneys and advocacy groups have complained that the Trump administration had failed to do so.

