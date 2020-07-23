Jamaal Bowman: ‘The police literally beat the crap out of me’

When Jamaal Bowman says he wants to end police brutality and overhaul law enforcement procedures in America, it’s not just an abstract policy position.

The 44-year-old New York Democrat has a long history with police officers treating him roughly.

He was just 11 years old the first time it happened. “The police literally beat the crap out of me,” he says.

“Just because I was playing with my friends, loud and boisterous, and didn’t acquiesce to what they were asking us to do,” he recalls. “I gave a little back talk when they told us to settle down and keep it down. The next thing you know, I was thrown against the wall, thrown to the floor, night stick to the back, face scraped across the floor, and handcuffed.”

Bowman says he was taken to the precinct, only to be released to his mother, without any charges. Accepting the incident as just the way things worked, his mother sought no recourse. “We just kept it moving,” he says.