‘The rules are different for you’: Black lawmakers on when they got ‘the talk’

As long as that’s the case, “the talk” is quite literally a matter of life and death. In separate conversations, Reps. Cedric L. Richmond, Will Hurd and André Carson all told me the same thing: They hope to see a future where it’s not. These are their words.

When Louisiana Rep. Cedric L. Richmond was a kid, his parents told him, “Your job is to make sure you come home.”

Cedric L. Richmond, D-La.

When I entered my first high school, which was predominately Black, it was instilled that being good is not good enough. You have to be excellent, because of the stigma associated with being Black. As I finished my last high school, which was one of the top high schools in the country and predominantly white, it was very clear there were two sets of rules.

My mother and stepfather told me the same thing I would tell my son. Turn your dome lights on so the cop can see in the car, so he won’t be afraid. Be respectful, do what they say. No matter how demeaning it is, no matter how bad he treats you, no matter what names they call you, eat it. Just take it. Your job is to make sure you come home. And then our job will be to deal with anything that happened that wasn’t supposed to happen.

It was basically, “Eat the shit that we know you’re going to get from police officers. Just come home.”

I’ve been fortunate. I’ve had some bad incidents with police and some good incidents. I remember clearly being stopped by an African American cop. I was in New Orleans on St. Charles Avenue in a white neighborhood, very upscale, where all the multimillion-dollar homes are. He pulled me over. I was polite. He asked me for my license, and I couldn’t find it. It was my freshman year in college, and I was home for a break, out in my mother’s car. He ran my name and said, “Look, I see the Morehouse sticker on the back of your car. Do you go to Morehouse?” I said, “I do.” He said, “Well, Dr. King once said that the man can’t ride your back if your back’s not bent. Do [you] realize right now that I could ride your back if I wanted to because you don’t have your license? But I’d rather make this a teachable moment.” And he told me to go home instead. That was something I’ve never forgotten.