"It won't be in the base bill," Mnuchin said. "Let me be clear: We think the payroll tax cut is a very good pro-growth policy, but the president's focus is he wants to get money into people's pockets now, because we need to reopen the economy."

But in a concession to the president, the measure would double a tax deduction for business meals from 50 percent to 100 percent, a priority for Trump since at least March, after he reportedly met with several restaurant executives who pitched the idea to him.

'Three-martini lunches'

It wasn't entirely clear that provision — made notorious by the proliferation of "three-martini lunches" in the 1980s —would make it into the package Republicans officially release, however. "If it's proposed, I'm opposed to it," said Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who's been pushing the expanded meals deduction, said he's "optimistic" it'll be included. "It's still percolating," he said.

The package would put some strings on aid to schools by making $30 billion of the education money only available to schools that physically reopen this fall. An additional $10 billion set aside for education would be earmarked for private schools. Those provision are likely to draw the ire of Democrats and teachers' unions.