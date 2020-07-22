FEMA chief: Meeting domestic PPE demand ‘months away’

The United States is still months away from meeting demand for COVID-19 personal protective equipment, according to the top federal official in charge of emergency response during a House hearing on Wednesday.

Peter Gaynor, the administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, acknowledged before the House Homeland Security Committee that meeting the demand would continue to be a challenge.

“We have a ways to go in making sure we have enough PPE. This is not as simple as turning on a light switch and magically making more,” said Gaynor. "We still have many months to go until we start making enough in the U.S. to supply the demand and, as cases grow in the Sun Belt, demand goes up."

The U.S. traditionally relies on foreign manufacturers to supply personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as masks. While domestic production has gone up in recent months, it still remains an issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in competition, still, for PPE around the globe. The place we are in today is much better than where we were 60 days ago, although we’re not going to buy our way out of this,” Gaynor told Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.