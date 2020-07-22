Health and business concerns clash in debate over COVID-19 liability

While Congress jostles over whether businesses should get extra protections from lawsuits related to COVID-19 in the next pandemic relief bill, legal action across the country highlights the stakes for states struggling to reopen their economies.

McDonald’s employees in Chicago and California filed lawsuits in state court that claim the fast-food franchises weren’t doing enough to keep them safe as “essential” workers, with one plaintiff telling the media that the Oakland location was “risking our lives to sell the company’s burgers and fries.”

And Chiyomi Brent, who fulfills grocery orders at Amazon, says she took the retail giant to court in California after her complaints internally and with state regulators did not prompt a change in workplace conditions, such as not cleaning the “freezer suits” that are reused by up to 10 different employees a day.

“Without the ability to file a lawsuit, Amazon would be able to get away with this action, and more Americans will needlessly get sick or, even worse, die,” Brent said Monday on a conference call set up by opponents of giving businesses immunity from such lawsuits. “It is my hope that workers in every industry will be safer because of my lawsuit.”