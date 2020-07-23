Democratic fundraiser taps Silicon Valley, online donors amid party friction

A split that erupted last year within the Democratic Party inspired Cooper Teboe, a political operative who serves as campaign manager and finance director for Rep. Ro Khanna, to launch his own firm.

Teboe officially opened his Silicon Valley-based shop, CDT Strategies, in January, months after reports that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee would not work directly with consultants who helped unseat the party’s incumbents in primaries. Teboe said he started his business with the goal of helping progressive candidates, including those working against sitting members.

As the party grapples with the often competing influences of wealthy donors and grassroots activists, Teboe offers an interesting window into a business and political model that combines both. Not only is he working for Khanna, a California Democrat and member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who himself unseated an incumbent Democrat in 2016, but he’s also consulting for a vulnerable Senate incumbent facing a primary challenge. And, even though the party’s progressive wing derides big money in politics, Teboe advises major donors where to plop their campaign cash — and he works for a super PAC supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Democrats’ opposition to President Donald Trump seems to blur internal divisions in the party’s struggle over a policy vision for the future, at least in 2020, according to Teboe.

“Now, both sides of that ideological divide within the Democratic Party have put their differences aside in order to remove Trump from office, but I do think that the more progressive side of things does view Biden as a bridge to a progressive future,” said Teboe, who is 28. “I would actually say that in some ways we’ve got to thank Donald Trump for uniting the different arms of the Democratic Party.”