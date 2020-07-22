House passes bill to remove Confederate, racist statues and busts

A measure seeking to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger B. Taney — who wrote the opinion in the high court’s Dred Scott decision that ruled Black people were not U.S. citizens — along with other racist and Confederate statues in the Capitol passed the House 305-113 Wednesday.

It is a legislative response to nationwide calls for statues that honor the country’s discriminatory past to be relocated from prominent locations.

The bill HR 7573, introduced by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, would direct the Architect of the Capitol to replace Taney’s bust with another Marylander: Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court Justice. It would also remove all statues of people who voluntarily served the Confederacy. The Joint Committee on the Library of Congress, which has oversight of statues and art in the Capitol, would move to place Marshall’s bust in the Old Supreme Court Chamber within two years.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a former North Carolina state judge whose great grandmother was a slave, said at a press conference Wednesday the decision authored by Taney is the worst in Supreme Court history.

“I would argue that the Dred Scott decision, in 1857, was arguably the worst opinion that the Supreme Court of the United States has ever, ever handed down,” the North Carolina Democrat said.