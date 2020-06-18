Confederate portraits flagged for removal by Pelosi ahead of Juneteenth

Portraits of former House speakers who served in the Confederacy will no longer hang in the Capitol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

The California Democrat sent a letter to House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, requesting the removal of four portraits, a move that follows her call earlier this month for the removal of Confederate statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

In a media advisory, Pelosi said the portraits would be taken down from public display at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with Johnson present to oversee their removal.

[Pelosi wants 11 Confederate statues removed from Capitol]

“As I have said before, the halls of Congress are the very heart of our democracy. There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy,” Pelosi wrote in her letter to Johnson.