Senate GOP leaders buck Trump on base names

Less than a week after President Donald Trump said he hopes Senate Republicans will not “fall for” a proposal to rename U.S. military bases and other assets that honor Confederates, Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday said they are considering doing just that.

But other Senate Republicans have joined Trump in opposing changing base names, revealing fissures within the party over how to respond to a public groundswell calling for changes in America’s racial laws, rules and policies across the board.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he is open to the changes, noting as an aside that he is descended from a Confederate veteran.

“I can only speak for myself on this issue, if it’s appropriate to take another look at these names, I’m personally OK with that,” McConnell said.

Earlier in the day, John Thune, the Senate’s majority whip, also distanced himself from Trump on the issue.