Most Americans want to help Dreamers. Trump shouldn’t stand in the way

We’re regularly reminded of the rich immigrant heritage and welcoming culture that have made our country so great. It’s part of what makes America exceptional and something we should celebrate and foster. However, recent actions by the Trump administration have reflected immigration priorities that differ from many Americans.

There’s no shortage of elected officials on both sides of the aisle, past and present, acknowledging the importance of immigrants to our nation and working to protect their contributions. For example, President Ronald Reagan said in his final speech in office, “We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world. And by doing so we continuously renew and enrich our nation.”

In April, Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Todd Young of Indiana, alongside Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Chris Coons of Delaware, introduced the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act, which would help address our nation’s shortage of doctors and nurses by recapturing previously unused visas to allow more foreign-born doctors and nurses to join the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in the U.S.

And when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, Republican senators were quick to praise the decision. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski called it a “sigh of relief” and noted that DACA recipients “deserve certainty” and “have the right to work and a path to citizenship.” Texas Sen. John Cornyn advocated a “permanent legislative solution,” saying in a floor speech that DACA recipients” deserve nothing less.”

Despite these calls for reform, attacks on our immigrant neighbors ensue. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently implemented — and then swiftly rescinded, following opposition from major universities — a policy that would require international students to leave the country if their schools moved to online-only courses.