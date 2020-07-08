Foreign students’ dilemma: Risk COVID-19 exposure or deportation?

Benson Neethipudi was working at his summer internship earlier this week when his Whatsapp messaging app started blowing up with panicked texts from fellow students.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Homeland Security agency that oversees the nation’s student and exchange visitor program, had just issued new guidance applying to international students such as himself.

The guidance noted that all student visa holders whose university curricula were offered online “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.”

“If not,” the agency added, “they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”

When Neethipudi, an Indian graduate student at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, surveyed the social media conversation around the development, he found nothing addressing the dilemma he and other international students now face: Risk exposure to COVID-19 — or deportation?