The Trump administration said it will rescind its new rule barring international students from staying in the country if they take an entirely online course load this fall because of the pandemic.

The announcement was made Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Boston, where a lawsuit against the policy filed last week by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology was scheduled to be heard. According to court records, attorneys for the administration informed the court it had reached a resolution and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that oversees the international student and exchange visitor program, would rescind the July 6 guidance “on a nationwide basis.” The proceeding lasted just a few minutes.

ICE's guidance had noted that all student visa holders whose university curricula were only offered online “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.”

“If not,” the agency added, “they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”

The rule immediately sparked chaos among international students. Many of them scrambled to determine how they could stay in the United States and continue their education. It also drew harsh critique from top universities and triggered a litany of lawsuits.