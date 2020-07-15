Negotiators seem open to trade-offs for coronavirus relief deal

As Congress finds itself two weeks away from unemployment benefits expiring and the annual August recess in the balance, lawmakers are signaling openness to concessions on issues that could otherwise stand in the way of a bipartisan coronavirus relief deal.

The path to a deal on two of the thorniest issues is becoming increasingly clear: Democrats will have to give Republicans some business liability protections they're demanding, and in exchange the GOP will have to agree to stronger federal regulations to protect workers.

Republicans will have to agree to extend unemployment insurance provisions with some extra aid from the federal government. Democrats will likely agree to a number below the current $600 federal benefit in exchange for more generous direct payments to individuals and families.

Key negotiators like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both offered hints in recent days that talks are headed in that direction, as they've laid out their demands while still leaving room for compromise.

