Negotiators look for common ground on unemployment aid extension

How to provide additional relief to jobless workers has become a major partisan tension point in preliminary talks for another COVID-19 aid package.

An expanded federal benefit of $600 per week is set to expire at the end of this month, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi says an extension of unemployment insurance must be part of any new package.

But the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers have opposed continuing a benefit that they say could dissuade laid-off workers from reentering the job world. If benefits were extended through January, about 5 of every 6 recipients would earn more in benefits than they would on the job, the Congressional Budget Office said last month.

“We’d like to see some unemployment reforms,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told the Fox Business Network on Monday. “We’d like a return-to-work-type bonus of a modest nature. We don’t want to give people disincentives … to work.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week the administration is working on a “technical fix” that would “incentivize people to go back to work.” While some form of extended benefits are on the table, he told CNBC, “We will not be doing it in the same way.”