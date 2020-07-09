The Trump administration would support another round of tax rebate checks and help for restaurants, hotels and airlines as part of the next coronavirus aid package, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

Outlining potential elements of a new aid package, which Congress plans to negotiate later this month, Mnuchin said he is also working on a “technical fix” to any extension of expanded unemployment benefits so that workers don’t earn more in benefits than they would on the job.

Those benefits, which were enacted in March and will expire at the end of this month, currently provide an extra $600 a week to jobless workers, on top of their regular state-issued benefits.

Mnuchin, who has served as the administration’s point man on aid talks, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he had conferred Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about a new package. McConnell has said he hopes to unveil a Republican proposal by the time the Senate reconvenes on July 20.

McConnell said Monday that a new round a tax rebate checks should be limited to lower-income people. The previous round from March provided checks to single filers of up to $1,200, with the amount awarded phased out completely for those earning more than about $99,000 a year.