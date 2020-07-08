Committee chairs’ power questioned in and outside Congress

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel is increasingly likely to lose his seat after 32 years in Congress and eight atop the committee. Fellow New York Democrat Carolyn B. Maloney is in the closest race of her 28-year career despite claiming the Oversight and Reform chairmanship last year. Richard E. Neal chairs one of the most powerful committees in Congress, the tax-writing Ways and Means panel, but faces a competitive September primary in Massachusetts.

These members’ constituents don’t seem to care much about the power their representatives hold in the House, where party leaders and committee chairs control the agenda. Ironically, those constituents voting in someone new to start at the bottom of the congressional ranks is effectively the only way to strip away that power from longtime leaders of the Democratic Caucus.

In talking up Engel ahead of his June 23 primary, Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted that he “has the unique privilege” of serving as both Foreign Affairs chairman and a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

“That wouldn’t happen again. That’s a lot of power,” the California Democrat told reporters.

Democrats don’t have term limits for their committee leaders, so members like Engel could serve indefinitely if they keep winning reelection. He has mostly coasted in past elections, but this year he faced a formidable primary challenger in Jamaal Bowman, who is leading Engel by 25 percentage points. The race remains uncalled as New York City is still counting absentee ballots.