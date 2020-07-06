Medicaid enrollment increase puts pressure on state budgets

Medicaid experts and public health officials are pushing Congress to increase federal funding for the program for low-income people, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more individuals into government-sponsored coverage.

Total Medicaid enrollment was up 5.8 percent over the past three months, data on 15 states by the Georgetown University Center on Children and Families found in June. In Florida, the increase was almost 10 percent.

Earlier this year, Congress authorized a 6.2 percent increase in federal Medicaid matching rates for states in the second COVID-19 law (PL 116-127) during the national emergency, but public health officials worry this is not enough.

“As the pandemic continues to unfold and as we see economic conditions kind of deteriorate across the nation and start hitting states' general revenues and tax sources, the budget challenges that state governments across the board are facing are pretty significant and are really increasing going into the future,” said Jack Rollins, program director for federal policy for the National Association of Medicaid Directors.