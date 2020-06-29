Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law restricting abortion

The Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Monday overturned a Louisiana law restricting abortion, disappointing conservatives and elevating the issue before the November elections.

Abortion rights advocates had feared the justices would signal a new direction for the court on the contentious issue of abortion, after the Supreme Court struck down a nearly identical Texas law in 2016.

The controversial Louisiana law, which never took effect, would have required abortion providers in the state to obtain hospital admitting privileges within 30 miles of the clinic where they practice.

The case, June Medical Services v. Russo, is the court's first involving abortion since the retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who was pivotal in decisions that protect abortion rights. It was also the first since President Donald Trump's nominees Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the court.

It mirrors a 2016 case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, in which the court, in a 5-4 ruling, struck down a similar Texas hospital admitting privileges law.