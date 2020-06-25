Corrected 6:30 p.m. | The Government Accountability Office criticized the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on multiple fronts Thursday, including the issuing of more than $1 billion in stimulus checks to deceased individuals.

In a report issued the day before a House Coronavirus Select Committee hearing on the GAO findings, the agency took the administration to task for actions on testing, protective equipment for medical personnel, and the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, created to respond to the pandemic.

The GAO noted that the Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration reported that by the end of April, nearly 1.1 million payments, totaling almost $1.4 billion, went to deceased people.

It also documents problems with receiving requested materials from agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration.

The House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis will hear from Gene L. Dodaro, head of the GAO, on Friday. House Democrats are likely to seize on the critiques during their questioning.