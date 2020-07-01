Black Caucus lays out legislative priorities for combating systemic racism

The Congressional Black Caucus is eyeing action on a slate of issues that contribute to systemic racism in America like disparities in health care, employment and business, education, criminal justice and voting rights.

CBC leaders at a press conference Wednesday unveiled legislative priorities that include bills they think will help address obstacles the Black community faces in its long-waged battle for equality.

The 55-member caucus has been pushing many of the proposals for years. But they think the national reckoning that has occurred in the last several weeks since George Floyd’s death will spur support for the measures, just like it did for their policing overhaul that the House passed last week.

“The difference is this time CBC members will be supported by a national movement that is beginning to penetrate into the consciousness of Americans that systemic racism first of all exists and how the manifestation of systemic racism impacts not just the lives of black people but the entire nation,” CBC Chairwoman Karen Bass said.