‘Slap in the face:’ Why Democrats won’t use GOP policing bill as starting point

Democrats frequently complain about Senate Republicans ignoring their legislative priorities, so when the GOP offered to debate a policing overhaul with amendments, Democrats’ decision to block that left a lot of people scratching their heads.

Both chambers had an opportunity to pass policing legislation and go to a conference committee to compromise on a measure that could become law. But Democrats said the Senate Republican bill was so weak that it wasn’t even worth trying to amend it or use it as a vehicle to go to conference.

As a result, the Senate couldn’t even muster 60 votes to begin debate on the Republican bill Wednesday. The House passed a more expansive Democratic bill Thursday, 236-181, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he won’t take it up.

[House passes policing bill amid familiar partisan stalemate]

Congress finds itself in all too common partisan impasse with no immediate prospects for compromise. Republicans are pointing blame at Democrats for blocking debate on the Senate bill, saying they planned to allow the minority to offer amendments. Democrats say there wasn’t a way to salvage the GOP bill with amendments and voting for it would have been contrary to their values.