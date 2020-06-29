Less time, less drama: Congress steps up work on NDAA

This week, lawmakers in both chambers will focus much of their attention on the massive annual defense policy bill. And unlike last year, when markups and debates often devolved into partisan clashes, members sound optimistic that this year’s efforts will be less acrimonious.

On Monday, the Senate will resume floor debate of its version of the defense authorization bill with a goal of finalizing and passing it before members leave Washington for the July Fourth recess. Two days later, the House Armed Services Committee will hold its full committee markup of its bill, a marathon event that likely will run into the wee hours Thursday.

The annual bill, which adjusts military policy and in fiscal 2021 would authorize $731.6 billion in funding for national security, is one of a handful of must-pass bills Congress handles each year. It has been enacted 59 consecutive years, typically with substantial bipartisan majorities.

But that doesn’t mean it has always been easy. Last year, upset with provisions that would have blocked the deployment of a new, slightly less powerful sub-launched nuclear missile, House Republicans disavowed their chamber’s bill, which passed without a single GOP vote.

The coronavirus pandemic is partially responsible for the lack of partisan rancor on this bill, at least so far. Both chambers lost substantial legislating time during the weeks they were forced to stay home during the widespread shutdown in April and May. With time running short, both Armed Services committees focused on areas of agreement while preparing their drafts.