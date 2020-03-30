House Armed Services delays NDAA markup amid coronavirus pandemic

The House Armed Services Committee has indefinitely postponed its markup of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington Democrat Adam Smith, the panel’s chairman, said Monday that the cancellation of the April 30 markup was necessary to comply with the 30-day extension of the Trump administration’s guidance on social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. The committee will announce a new date for the markup at a later time.

“The House Armed Services Committee has been, and will continue to be, in strict compliance with the guidance we have received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sergeant at Arms, and the House Attending Physician,” Smith said.