Undeterred by pandemic, lawmakers ready their NDAA proposals

The House Armed Services Committee had planned to spend Thursday in a marathon session debating the annual Pentagon policy bill and ultimately sending the massive measure to the floor.

But the novel coronavirus has brought the legislative process to a screeching halt, aside from a series of economic relief packages, and the annual rite of marking up the defense authorization bill has been pushed off indefinitely. Armed Services Committee members, however, are working from their districts to prepare their own proposals for inclusion in the bill, which lawmakers still hope to draft in the months ahead.

Much of the government’s attention may be on the COVID-19 pandemic, but the more routine functions of the Defense Department — buying ships, deploying forces around the world, preparing for a future cyberattack — still require congressional oversight and authorization.

Washington Democrat Adam Smith, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said recently that he does not intend to truncate the legislative process and he does not intend to produce a pared-down bill.

CQ Roll Call asked several Armed Services members about their priorities for the NDAA. While they recognized the practical limitations posed by having less time to work together on the bill, they seem undeterred in their ambitions for their own policy provisions, many of which are parochial, making them particularly important in an election year.