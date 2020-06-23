Influential business leaders, especially those in Silicon Valley, joined lawmakers in both parties in criticizing the Trump administration's latest order restricting immigrants and foreign workers from seeking U.S. jobs.

"Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today," tweeted its CEO Sundar Pichai, who said he was "disappointed" by the order. "We'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."

The proclamation President Donald Trump issued Monday extends existing restrictions on immigrant visas through the end of the year. But it also expands them to include temporary work visas such as the H-1B visas, most well-known for employing foreign workers in the tech and business sectors. It also further blocks exchange students and visitors on J-1 visas, and foreign workers who use L-1 workers to transfer to a U.S. office.

The nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute estimates the proclamation could block an overall 325,000 people — both immigrants and temporary workers.

In a series of tweets, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and has been an ardent supporter of Trump in Congress, said legal immigration has been a "positive" for the U.S. economy.