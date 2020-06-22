White House extends immigration restrictions to include H-1B, other visas

The White House on Monday extended existing immigration restrictions through the end of December and expanded them to include foreign workers frequently hired by tech companies and other large U.S.-based employers.

The announcement, codified in a presidential proclamation, suspends the entry of workers on H-1B specialty visas, which are most commonly used for employing foreign nationals in the tech sector, but also in academia and health care.

The proclamation also bars people on H-4 visas for spouses of foreign workers, most types of H-2B nonagricultural work visas, most J-1 visas for exchange students and visitors, and L-1 visas that allow companies to transfer in foreign workers to U.S. outposts.

The proclamation contains exceptions in the various categories and was not expected to affect people already in the United States on these visas, who are abroad and have the visa in hand, permanent residents, and certainly family members of U.S. residents.

The restrictions are the latest in a series of Trump administration efforts to curb legal immigration in the U.S., citing the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.