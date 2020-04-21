Trump announces temporary suspension of green cards

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he planned to suspend, for at least 60 days, issuing green cards to many immigrants who want to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis.

The suspension would put “unemployed Americans first in line for jobs while America reopens,” he said during his daily coronavirus task force press conference.

“A short break from new immigration, depending on the time we're talking about, will protect the solvency of our health care system and provide relief to jobless Americans,” he said.

Trump said an executive order that would direct his administration to roll out this policy change was "being written right now, as we speak” and would be ready for signing Wednesday.

Trump noted he had teased his plan in a 10 p.m tweet Monday that said he would “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States, suggesting that foreigners could bring the virus into the country and displace U.S. workers distressed from the pandemic-induced economic crisis.