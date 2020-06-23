Long lines at the polling place? This group sends pizza

They tried burritos, but it just wasn’t the same. So it’s back to pizza for Pizza to the Polls.

The mission of the group is exactly what it sounds like — send pizza to polling places, specifically when lines get long and start to wind around the block.

“As reports of lines come in, we’ll have volunteers standing by to order pizza,” says Scott Duncombe, who plans to keep a close eye on wait times in New York and Kentucky as elections proceed there on Tuesday.

He won’t be the only one watching those primaries, which were postponed and then rescheduled amid coronavirus fears. But as the pandemic continues to reshape voting in America, his team may be alone in thinking “piping hot ’za” has an important role to play.

Using donor money and the online portal Slice, they order pies from local restaurants. Delivery people then fulfill those orders as they usually would, except instead of dropping off the pizza on your doorstep, they drop it at the polling site, leaving it for anyone to eat.