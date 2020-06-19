Trump suggests another attempt at rolling back DACA

President Donald Trump indicated Friday that he would try again to end the Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, a day after the Supreme Court ruled that his administration erred in how it carried out the first attempt.

The president in a series of tweets said the administration “will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany did not offer more details during a news briefing several hours later, only saying that the administration “wants to find a compassionate way” to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against the administration in a case challenging its termination of the program. Created by President Barack Obama by executive order, it has given nearly 700,000 so-called Dreamers the ability to live and work legally in the U.S.

The high court did not decide on the merits of the program, but found Trump’s attempt to end it “arbitrary and capricious.” The court left the door open for the administration to try again in a way that complies with procedural law.