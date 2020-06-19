Campus Notebook: Rep. Sanford Bishop’s legal bills start piling up as Ethics inquiry progresses

Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. is the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation and it appears he is already paying a hefty price in legal fees.

Bishop’s campaign has paid Perkins Coie $78,000 for “legal services” since the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) sent its completed report — examining whether the Georgia Democrat improperly spent campaign cash — to the House Ethics Committee on Feb. 10. Bishop’s legal fee expenditures to Perkins Coie began in March.

Rep. Lori Trahan, a Massachusetts Democrat, is also represented by Perkins Coie in an Ethics panel inquiry regarding whether her campaign accepted impermissible contributions that exceeded federal parameters and misreported information with the Federal Election Commission. Like Bishop, her matter was referred to the Ethics Committee by OCE.

FEC regulations prohibit members from using campaign money to pay for dues to country clubs. Bishop spent $306 on “Membership” at Army Navy Country Club in 2016, a private Arlington, Va. club complete with “the finest amenities,” “championship golf,” and tennis facilities that are described as “a tennis enthusiast’s paradise.”

The FEC rules note: “Campaign funds may not be used to pay for dues to country clubs, health clubs, recreational facilities or other nonpolitical organizations unless the payments are made in connection with a specific fundraising event that takes place on the organization’s premises. Campaign funds may be used for membership dues in an organization that may have political interests.”