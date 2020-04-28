Shalala’s late stock report shows hundreds of previously unreported transactions

Rep. Donna Shalala was an active stock market trader well into her first year in Congress, purchasing individual securities as late as June 2019 and reporting more than 500 transactions in her tardy periodic transaction report.

Last week, Shalala’s spokesperson, Carlos Condarco, said she failed to report “roughly a half-dozen transactions.” When asked about Shalala’s 556 unreported transactions, Condarco said he was not clear when he first spoke to Roll Call.

“The congresswoman failed to file half a dozen transaction reports,” Condarco clarified.

The Florida Democrat, who was appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to oversee hundreds of billions in coronavirus relief funds, came under scrutiny when the Miami Herald reported she violated federal law by not disclosing her 2019 stock trades, a requirement under the STOCK Act for all members of Congress.

“From the moment she got elected to Congress, she decided to put her money into a blind trust,” Condarco said.