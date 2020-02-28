Campus Notebook: Trahan opens legal expense fund to address Ethics inquiry

Rep. Lori Trahan is enlisting the help of a special fund for lawmakers to address legal expenses arising from a House Ethics Committee inquiry into whether her campaign accepted impermissible contributions that exceeded federal parameters and misreported information with the Federal Election Commission.

The Massachusetts Democrat established the Lori Trahan Legal Expense Trust on Feb. 20, according to a filing received Feb. 24 by the House Legislative Resource Center. A legal expense fund is permitted by the Ethics Committee when legal fees arise in connection with a member’s candidacy or election to federal office, official duties in office, a criminal prosecution, or a civil matter bearing on the person’s reputation or fitness for office. Reports on contributions and spending must be filed on a quarterly basis with the committee and for the public at the Legislative Resource Center.

Contributions to Trahan’s fund cannot exceed $5,000 from an individual or an organization in a calendar year. Neither registered lobbyists nor foreign agents can give to the trust. Those who have previously donated to Trahan are eligible to donate up to $5,000 to this new fund.

These funds help members pay for expensive legal bills and are fairly common. The establishment of a fund does not mean a member has done anything improper.

Rep. Tony Cardenas, a California Democrat, used a legal expense fund to defend himself against a civil lawsuit that was eventually dropped.