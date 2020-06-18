‘I cried tears of joy’ — Democratic leaders react to DACA decision

“Who would’ve thought [the Supreme Court] would have so many good decisions in one week. Who would’ve thought. Wow.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer spoke on the Senate floor after hearing the news Thursday that the Supreme Court voted to uphold the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program that President Donald Trump moved to rescind in 2017.

“We were in such dread about what could happen at the court," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly news briefing, “but this way is the American way.”

Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, who has long pushed for protections for Dreamers, urged the Senate to pass a bill that made it through the House.

The bill would grant permanent citizenship to up to 2.5 million undocumented immigrants.