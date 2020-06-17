Will the Supreme Court’s landmark LGBTQ decision impact health care discrimination rules?

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services finalized a change in regulations that would relax enforcement of Obama-era anti-discrimination rules in health care.

Language under the 2010 health care law prevents discrimination related to sexual orientation in health care. Advocates worry the Trump administration’s changes could affect access to care for transgender individuals as well as women seeking abortion services.

Just a few days later, the Supreme Court made a landmark ruling, extending broad workplace protections to LGBTQ individuals.

The high court’s 6-3 decision could bolster forthcoming legal attempts to strike down the HHS rules change.

“I’m sure there are more coming. I’m aware of lawsuits that are going to be filed by the Human Rights Campaign and Lamba Legal,” said Georgetown health law professor Katie Keith.