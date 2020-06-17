Immigration agency resumes processing U.S.-based green cards

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that adjudicates visas and green cards, told staff the agency is “resuming processing” of all applications for permanent residency from within the country.

CQ Roll Call reported last week that “a general hold” had been put on the adjudication of applications from U.S.-based immigrants hoping to obtain green cards. According to internal guidance and emails, the hold applied both to cases that required in-person interviews and certain cases in which these interviews could be waived. Specific categories of applicants were exempt from the hold, the communications said.

That hold has since been lifted, according to an email USCIS sent Tuesday and viewed by CQ Roll Call.

“As you know, the pause enabled us to focus on several priority issues such as freezing up capacity ... to work cases that supported the efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and to focus on cases pending oath ceremonies,” the email to senior USCIS staffers said.

A USCIS statement said the change stemmed from the ability to resume citizenship proceedings that had been postponed by the pandemic and were the agency's higher priority.