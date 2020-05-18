USCIS seeks $1.2 billion from Congress

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has requested $1.2 billion in emergency funding due to a drastic decline in green card and other visa applications that could drain its fee-based coffers by this summer, the agency said Monday.

USCIS, the Homeland Security agency that oversees naturalization and other legal immigration processes, closed all its field offices in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. That has contributed to fewer immigrants applying for visas and other benefits, the agency said in a statement provided to CQ Roll Call.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USCIS has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue and is seeking a one-time emergency request for funding to ensure we can carry out our mission of administering our nation’s lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity, and protecting the American people," according to the statement.

The agency notified Congress on Friday of its projected budget shortfall, estimating that “application and petition receipts will drop by approximately 61 percent" through the end of the current fiscal year.

