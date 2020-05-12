House aid package contains key immigration measures

The latest coronavirus relief package unveiled Tuesday by House Democrats contains a handful of immigration-related provisions very likely to become flashpoints during negotiations. A couple, however, may have a fighting chance at bipartisan support.

The bill contains provisions allowing immigrant physicians engaged in U.S. work related to COVID-19 to bypass a long wait for a green card. The bill would also expedite processing of temporary work visas and immigrant visas for health care workers applying for jobs from abroad.

This provision has the same intent as a bipartisan Senate bill that would authorize up to 40,000 immigrant visas, unused in previous years, for release to nurses and doctors. That bill was introduced in late April by Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., a longtime stalwart of immigration-related legislation, and Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Chris Coons, D-Del.

The House pandemic aid bill also includes language requiring the Department of Homeland Security to figure out how to administer naturalization ceremonies remotely — something that House Democrats in the New American Caucus formally requested last week in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Moderate Republicans who have expressed support for legal immigration may also support this provision.

Since March 18, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency within DHS, has suspended all in-person services, including naturalization ceremonies, citing fears of spreading COVID-19. Around 60,000 ceremonies take place around the country each month, and the oath taken during these ceremonies is the last step legally required for someone to transition from permanent resident to U.S. citizen.