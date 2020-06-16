Fintechs try old bank charters as ‘everything old is new again’

Industrial banks, otherwise known as industrial loan companies, started as state-chartered financial institutions that made uncollateralized loans to low- and moderate-income workers who couldn’t get such loans from banks, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Eventually, ILCs became eligible for deposit insurance, subject to federal safety and soundness supervision by the FDIC.

ILCs — which are today chartered by only a few states, chiefly Utah — fell into relative obscurity over the years, losing favor with some regulators and lawmakers. In 2006, the FDIC placed a six-month moratorium on ILC deposit insurance applications, citing potential risks to the federal deposit insurance fund. The temporary ban followed widespread opposition to retailer Wal-Mart Inc.’s plan to create a federally insured bank using an industrial loan company charter. Congress later imposed a three-year moratorium in 2010 with the Dodd-Frank Act.

But the ILC concept has come roaring back as the exploding fintech industry has discovered its potential as a vehicle for setting up national financial institutions that can navigate the hodgepodge of federal and state laws and regulations governing the financial services markets.

Fintechs with customers throughout the U.S. often need to obtain licenses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, a complex, expensive and time-consuming burden. Setting up an ILC would enable them to avoid that multistate process while simultaneously avoiding the strict Federal Reserve supervision faced by many traditional bank holding companies.