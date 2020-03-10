UK seeks fintech guidance from US state officials

The United Kingdom is seeking help from U.S. state officials to prepare for Britain’s entry into the growing American market for new financial technologies.

Representatives from the British Treasury hosted a delegation of six state financial services administrators and representatives from the D.C.-based Conference of State Bank Supervisors in London last week for meetings on the differences between each country’s regulatory systems in an effort to lay the groundwork for greater trans-Atlantic collaboration in the growing fintech industry.

“The U.K. government has an awareness that the states are a big piece of the regulatory ecosystem for U.K. companies coming and operating in the United States,” Margaret Liu, a senior vice president and deputy general counsel at the CSBS, told CQ Roll Call. “Clearly there’s an awareness of the role that state regulators play.”